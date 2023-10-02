The MVP hype for San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is gaining some major steam after a dominant four-touchdown performance in Week 4 against Arizona. Quarterbacks have won the award for the last ten consecutive seasons, but star left tackle Trent Williams thinks it might be time for a change when it comes to the MVP award, as he told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.

“Hey, all them streaks come to an end eventually, right?” Williams said. “This might be the year. I can see it.”

McCaffrey has exploded out of the gates for the 4-0 49ers, piling up 7 touchdowns and leading the league in rushing yards so far this season. While he may have some MVP competition from his own teammate in Brock Purdy, who was nearly perfect going 20-for-21 in Week 4 as well, McCaffrey is likely leading the way, with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan not being surprised about it, as he told ESPN.

“I'm not sure on the whole rest of the league right now but I thought he played like [an MVP] last year when he was here,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Christian's so awesome, he helps us win every time he's out there, but when you've got a guy who can do everything, you can always have unbelievable stats, but he shares that with a lot of other guys and we do whatever it takes to win. So, that's to me the thing that would make it the hardest for him, just stats and just how it works out.”

Christian McCaffrey's MVP chase with the 49ers will continue against arguably the best defense in the league in Week 5 with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.