Brock Purdy is expected to be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this season, and there have been some concerns regarding interceptions that he has thrown in training camp. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahanspoke on those interceptions from Brock Purdy and what he takes from them.

“You never want interceptions in any situation,” Kyle Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “There is never one answer. Each one is different. I definitely like having interceptions a lot more in practice than in games. One thing Brock does is he lets it rip. He's not worried about anything else. He's especially not worried about people counting his interceptions at practice. That doesn't mean they're all right but I do like him letting it rip. I like him to learn from things that he can't get away with, things he can get away with and I think our defense has got their hands on a lot of balls, not just Brock's. I definitely want our quarterbacks to cut down on them but I also want them to make real throws and make mistakes to learn from them.”

Purdy is facing one of the best defenses in the league in practice. It does make sense that Purdy is aggressive in practice and learns from what he can and can not get away with.

It will be interesting to see how Purdy plays in the 2023 season. Purdy emerged last season after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He will get his chance to claim the 49ers' starting job for good in 2023.