Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on awkward Jimmy Garoppolo situation with 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers as the team look to trade him in the coming days. However, his presence in training camp–throwing but not practicing with the rest of the team–has created what many fans deem as an awkward situation.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan, nonetheless, is not making a big deal of the situation. He played down all those talks about Garoppolo’s presence being awkward for the 49ers, highlighting that the QB and the team reached the agreement to have him work on his own time.

“If Jimmy wanted to be in every meeting and every single thing, we’d let him,” Kyle Shanahan explained, per Cam Inman of East Bay Times. “When we asked that was accurate, he didn’t totally want that. He’s getting his body ready for hopefully the next situation he goes into.”

It remains to be seen where Jimmy Garoppolo ends up with, though the 49ers have already given him permission to talk to other teams and negotiate a deal in a bid to get him traded.

The New York Giants had been linked with the veteran QB recently, but latest reports claimed they have no interest in making a move for him despite their uncertainties at the QB spot. Other franchises like the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins have also reportedly expressed their desire in acquiring Garoppolo, but as things currently stand, it doesn’t look like a deal is imminent.

Garoppolo is largely expected to be traded before the 2022 season starts though, so for those finding his presence with the 49ers awkward, it doesn’t seem it’ll last.