Kyle Shanahan is very proud of Brandon Aiyuk's All-Pro honors.

Being an alternate in the Pro Bowl is not ideal. This is why Brandon Aiyuk felt bad about the decision to keep him out. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan knew how frustrating this was for the wide receiver. But, news broke about his All-Pro nod and the mastermind behind Brock Purdy's insane schematics was the first to congratulate the wideout, via 95.7 The Game.

“I was so happy for him because he was disappointed that he didn't get Pro-Bowl first team. I don't think much about that stuff. For lack of a better word, I just think that it's kind of a joke, it's not automatic. There are so many good players who haven't made it… But, the All-Pro is the real one. I was so happy he got there because he definitely deserved both,” Kyle Shanahan said.

Brandon Aiyuk was announced to be part of this year's second-team All-Pro selection. He was the 49ers' leader in their receiving corps to help Brock Purdy with his air attacks and aid Christian McCaffrey in thriving on fake pass actions. The disappointment after not making the Pro Bowl selection is never going to be removed from Aiyuk. But, the 49ers' head honcho is convincing him that the All-Pro nod matters more than it anyway.

Nonetheless, Shanahan believes that the fourth-year receiver will definitely get his recognition next year after the extensive growth he has shown in the 49ers system.

Brandon Aiyuk's insane year with the 49ers

The 49ers are heavily favored to match up against the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl. However, they would not have been able to get this much acclaim if not for their massive showing during the season. Shanahan's squad boasts a 12-win record which led the NFC. They only dropped five games which is a good sign of their resilience. Aiyuk was one of the biggest contributors throughout this run.

He had grabbed 1,342 receiving yards for the 49ers. This made him notch a second season where he got more than 1,000 yards. He along with Deebo Samuel and McCaffrey have given Purdy the opportunity to make big plays when the team needed it. Hopefully, it all gets a much-deserved cherry on top with a Super Bowl win come February.