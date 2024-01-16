San Fransisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks on his preparation for the Packers after blowout win against Cowboys.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on the team's preparation for the Green Bay Packers ahead of their matchup in the playoffs. The Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on the road in the first round of the playoffs, set to face the No. 1 49ers at Levis Stadium. Shanahan mentioned his focus on the Packers during their first-round contest, once Green Bay was blowing out Dallas.

“We were already in here [practice facility], so we were doing it that day. We had mixed in a little but earlier in the week to hit up a couple of teams, but started really focusing on them [Packers] halfway through the second quarter. Then they scored on the end of the second quarter, so I kind of did both at halftime and then third quarter I was set on one team,” said Shanahan, per Ari Meirov at The 33rd Team.

The 49ers are right next to the Baltimore Ravens as the favorites to win the Super Bowl. San Fransisco has All-Pro players on both sides of the ball, cementing themselves as arguably the deepest team in the league. The matchup against the Packers will feature one of the more experienced rosters against one of the youngest squads in the NFL. Green Bay has little playoff experience in its starting lineup, but that didn't stop the Packers from dominating the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

A matchup against the Cowboys may have called for an offensive shootout, but the game plan changes against Green Bay. The 49ers need to make sure this game is decided on the defensive end. They have a plethora of offensive weapons to control the game, so there needs to be some sort of urgency on defense to keep the game in the 49ers' favor.