These guys should have been Pro Bowlers.

The NFL has finally revealed the players who make up the rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl, and without much surprise, a fiery debate has immediately ensued online about the merits of those who made it — and those who did not AKA the snubs. Everyone will have a different opinion about the Pro Bowl, especially since there are only limited spots for the event. In any case, here are some of the players who many are saying should have been named a Pro Bowler this season.

The 2023 season isn't turning out to be the best of Allen's career, but even then, the Bills star quarterback remains one of the most effective at the most important position in football. Through 16 starts, Allen has amassed 3,947 passing yards and 27 touchdowns with 16 interceptions.

His picks total is already the most of his career in a season and there's still a game coming up between the Bills and the dangerous Miami Dolphins. For all his turnover issues, the Bills wouldn't have been fighting for the No. 1 spot in the AFC East down to the final week of the season if not for Allen, who owns a fantastic 90.8 overall rating over at Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers are going to be well-represented at the Pro Bowl. They have nine players earning Pro Bowl nods, including quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey. However, none of the names on the list includes Brandon Aiyuk, who has instead been named as an alternate along with 10 other Niners as alternates.

As deep and talented as San Francisco's offense is, one can't tell the entire story of that group without mentioning the name of Aiyuk. After all, he is the team's leader in receiving yards with 1,317 in 15 games played to go with seven touchdowns. He has been a dependable deep target for Purdy and the 49ers when they need a first down and big plays. With or without the Pro Bowl nod, Aiyuk is easily one of the best in the game today.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions Wide Receiver

The most lethal downfield threat in one of the best passing offenses in the league hasn't made the 2024 Pro Bowl. That's just sad to hear for Lions fans, who have been entertained every week by the impressive play of Amon-Ra St. Brown this season. St. Brown is leading the Lions with 1,371 receiving yards and tied with tight end Sam LaPorta for most touchdown receptions with nine.

L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs Cornerback

The Chiefs' defense, particularly against the pass, has been stellar this season, and a lot of that is because of the work being done downfield by cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

The 26-year-old defensive weapon has always been tasked to cover the other team's top receiving threat and has always made a tremendous positive impact in his role. On the season, Sneed has recorded only two interceptions and 78 combined tackles, but don't let those numbers distract you from the fact that he has only allowed a completion rate of 51.0 percent on passes targeted at his defensive assignments.

Quincy Williams, New York Jets Linebacker

Say what you want to say about the Jets, but one truth about them is that they have a stud in Quincy Williams. Unfortunately for Williams, the stellar season he is having with the stout Jets defense isn't enough to carry him to the Pro Bowl unlike his teammates Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Quincy has a strong 80.9 overall rating at Pro Football Focus and is fifth in the NFL overall with a total of 91 solo tackles along with a pair of sacks and a couple of forced fumbles.