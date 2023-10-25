San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the zero blitz call by defensive coordinator Steve Wilks that led to the Jordan Addison touchdown right before halftime against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, and he made it clear that it was a bad one.

“He knows that he messed up on the call,” Kyle Shanahan said of Steve Wilks' decision, via David Lombardi of The Athletic. “I have no problem with a zero blitz, but I do when there's 16 seconds left.”

The call opened up the possibility for a long touchdown, especially with a veteran quarterback like Kirk Cousins throwing the ball. He has seen that type of defense before, and he took advantage.

The interesting part in all of this is that it almost worked out for the 49ers. Kirk Cousins' pass initially looked like it would be intercepted, or at least broken up by Charvarius Ward, but Jordan Addison ripped the ball out of his hands and then took off for the touchdown.

The Vikings were out of timeouts, so any tackle in bounds likely would have ended the half, but Addison got away for the score after ripping the ball away from Charvarius Ward.

The 49ers have now lost two in a row after a 5-0 start to the season. This week, they will face the Cincinnati Bengals at home. The Bengals are trying to find their peak form early on in the season. They have won two in a row, but have not found their form on offense. That especially applies to Joe Burrow.

It will be an interesting measuring stick for the 49ers. Hopefully Shanahan and Wilks are on the same page when it comes to defensive calls.