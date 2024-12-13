With few highlights from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 15 win over the San Francisco 49ers, many took note of linebacker De'Vondre Campbell heading to the locker room early. His absence was further called into question when head coach Kyle Shanahan noted after the game that the nine-year veteran asked to leave on his own accord after refusing to enter.

Updating reporters on Friday, Shanahan said that he does not expect Campbell to play another snap for the 49ers in 2024, per Adam Schefter. The 31-year-old had appeared in all 13 games for the team leading into their Week 15 matchup with the Rams. His reason for leaving the field is still unknown.

The decision was mostly a formality as few expected the De'Vondre Campbell era to continue after his unsportsmanlike stunt. Campbell was ruthlessly shamed by teammates George Kittle and Charvarius Ward after the game.

Serving as the team's starting linebacker all season, Campbell did not play a snap before heading toward the locker room. Shanahan claimed that Campbell said he “did not want to play,” though it was unclear if that was the reason for his complete exclusion or if that statement was made in reaction to his benching.

Campbell prematurely ends his 2024 campaign as the 49ers' second-leading tackler with 79 total stops through 15 weeks. He trails only star linebacker Fred Warner in that department while also adding three tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

De'Vondre Campbell will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025

Considering he inked a one-year contract in the 2024 offseason, De'Vondre Campbell is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the season. While it is safe to say he will not be returning to San Francisco, it remains to be seen if he will be given another opportunity elsewhere after his shameful decision went viral.

Campbell signed with the 49ers after playing three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he was the team's top linebacker for most of his tenure. He entered the league as a fourth-round pick in 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent the first four years of his career. Campbell also played for the Arizona Cardinals for one year in 2020 before signing with Green Bay.