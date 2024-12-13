The San Francisco 49ers watched their postseason hopes slip away in an ugly loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in Week 15. While quarterback Brock Purdy played poorly in the heavy rain, completing 45 percent of his passes for 142 scoreless yards and an interception, no one will really remember because linebacker De’Vondre Campbell stole the spotlight, distinguishing himself as the least popular person in the Bay Area.

Campbell refused to enter the game in the third quarter of a close matchup. Following the brutal loss, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Campbell “said he didn’t want to play today.” The veteran defender then left the field and headed to the locker room, effectively quitting on his team.

Needless to say this was not a good look for Campbell and his decision to walk out on the 49ers mid-game did not go over well. “It’s very dumb, very stupid, very immature… I don’t see how you can do that to your teammates,” tight end George Kittle said of Campbell per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner on X.

Veteran LB De’Vondre Campbell quit on the 49ers

Cornerback Charvarius Ward was more direct, calling Campbell’s move “some subtle s**t” that “hurt the team,” via Bleacher Report on X. Ward noted that the ninth-year veteran shouldn’t have dressed if he didn’t want to play, before adding, “He probably gonna be cut soon. It is what it is.”

The 49ers signed Campbell to a one-year deal prior to the 2024 season to fill in for Dre Greenlaw while he recovered from a torn Achilles suffered during the Super Bowl. Greenlaw made his season debut Thursday night, sending Campbell to the bench. When Greenlaw needed a rest, the team turned to Campbell who promptly refused to play.

The 49ers would go on to lose to the Rams four kicks to two kicks. The defeat dropped San Francisco to 6-8 on the season and just 1-4 in the division. Meanwhile the Rams are rolling. LA has won three straight games and improved to 8-6. They're now just a game behind the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks in the loss column.