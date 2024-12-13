The San Francisco 49ers (6-8) preached desperation before Sunday's trouncing of the Chicago Bears, and that was again the theme going into Thursday night's divisional collision with the Los Angeles Rams (8-6). Or at least it was supposed to be. Apparently, one particular player was not feeling a sense of urgency to take the field, in what turned out to be a crushing 12-6 home loss.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says former All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell refused to come into the game for Dre Greenlaw in the third quarter and exited to the locker room, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. Faces are bound to turn red with rage all throughout Santa Clara following Shanahan's bombshell.

“He said he didn't want to play today,” the eighth-year HC told the media in the postgame press conference. Campbell's walkout is the punctuation mark on what has been a disappointing season for the 49ers. They will most likely miss the playoffs after failing to protect their house against the streaking Rams. It is difficult to place blame on the defense, considering LA did not score a touchdown, but the reigning NFC champions were definitely in need of LB depth late.

49ers were counting on De'Vondre Campbell

Greenlaw, who brutally tore an Achilles tendon in Super Bowl 58, made his season debut on Thursday. Campbell had served as a primary starter this season before being relegated to the bench to accommodate his teammate's injury return. It is not yet confirmed if he held ill-will for his demotion, but that is obviously and understandably the conclusion many fans are drawing. Greenlaw was on a snap count, so Campbell had an opportunity to make an impact in the second half.

Instead, he makes a decision that could spell the end of his Niners' tenure. Kyle Shanahan now has his own decision to make. “We'll figure out something, but I don't know that right now,” he said, via The Sports Place's Arye Pulli, when asked if he will release the veteran.

De'Vondre Campbell has 79 combined tackles and three tackles for loss in his first and probably only season with the 49ers. He will ideally address reporters some time soon regarding his actions. The team is limping to a failed campaign, but it must still cultivate a professional atmosphere in the locker room. Bad vibes cannot fester.