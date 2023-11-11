San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan speaks about his team's energy ahead of Week 10 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars

The San Francisco 49ers have a huge game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend as they try to rebound from their disappointing three-game losing streak. After their latest loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the 49ers went on a much-needed bye.

Coming out of the bye week, coach Kyle Shanahan says his team is restless for a chance to win.

“I knew we needed to get away for rest, but the cool thing was when we came back Monday. I didn't know how the guys were going to be,” Shanahan said. “I was ready to go in and talk to them as a team, and it was one of the most easy team meetings I've ever had. Just the energy in the room, the feeling. I think guys were really pissed and disappointed about how things have gone, and I think they were pumped to be back at work on Monday. We had a great practice to start the week, the energy has been at an all-time high, and we just want to get to Sunday and go out there and play football,” via 49ers Web Zone.

Getting this win won't be easy for the 49ers as they go up against a 6-2 Jaguars team, who will also be rested coming off a bye. However, if the team plays with the energy Shanahan says they have against Jacksonville, they should be able to get back in the win column. After all, this is a team with Super Bowl expectations who have unexpectedly fallen off for a few weeks. With the talent they have, there is no reason for them to keep losing.