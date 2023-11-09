San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan got real on the threat that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence poses.

The San Francisco 49ers are set to return from their bye week on a three-game losing streak to go across the country to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about how Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threatens their defense.

“I think Trevor is one of the more talented quarterbacks in this league,” Kyle Shanahan said, according to Myles Simmons. “He's a problem at any time. The height he has, the size he has in the pocket. He can make any throw and what he can do with his legs on any type of play. Whether it's a design run for him or just getting out of the pocket and doing off-schedule stuff. He's always a problem.”

The 49ers fell to 5-3 with three losses before the bye week, and are trying to respond and make it clear that they are still one of the top teams in the league. It will be the debut of Chase Young after the team acquired him from the Washington Commanders ahead of the trade deadline. Chase Young should be helpful against the Jaguars as the 49ers try to contain Trevor Lawrence.

As a result of dropping to 5-3, the 49ers are in a fight for the division with the Seattle Seahawks. As of right now, it is a close race, but there are nine more games remaining for the 49ers to beat out the Seahawks for the division, and maximize their seed for the NFC playoffs.

It will be interesting to see how the 49ers respond against the Jaguars after their bye week.