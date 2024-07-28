With Denver Broncos training camp already underway, first-round pick Bo Nix is looking to take the lead in the team's quarterback competition. Nix is vying for the job in addition to veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. Broncos head coach Sean Payton is keeping a close eye on the situation, as the team is heading into Payton's second season at the helm.

“The rotation has been pretty consistent,” Payton said in a report to ESPN's Jeff Legwold. “But I think that will begin to change a little bit as we get into the next week and a half, two weeks.”

Bo Nix, 2 other quarterbacks vie for Broncos' starting job

The 12th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, Nix's pedigree might already give him a leg up in the competition. Stidham has shown flashes at times, while Wilson flamed out in New York after being selected second overall by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. All three have solid physical skills for the most part, but it will be their mental acuity and aptitude that will show if they are able to handle the full-time role of running Payton's offense.

It won't be an easy task, as the Broncos head coach has been long revered as one of the NFL's top offensive coaches. Even though Payton only captured one Super Bowl title during his long tenure in charge of the New Orleans Saints, there was never a doubt about the explosive capabilities of his unit. If Denver is to make it back to the postseason, they absolutely have to nail the quarterback position, as all fans of the NFL can attest to.

The Broncos fandom knows this all too well. When the team had legendary quarterbacks John Elway and Peyton Manning as their field generals, the franchise won three Lombardi Trophies. Now it is time to see who leads them to title number four.

Which quarterback will HC Sean Payton choose?

Although Stidham and Wilson have shown glimpses of their skill during their NFL tenures thus far, there's a reason why Broncos training camp will be the site of Nix's ascension to the starting role. The first-rounder was a priority when they picked him 12th overall according to Payton. His experience at Auburn and Oregon (he had 61 combined starts for both schools, making his debut in the opening game of his freshman season) and ability to process knowledge given to him quickly are both big checkmarks on his book.

It can take time to master the smaller things that the pro game has, such as under-center snaps and playing with confidence, but not so much that you can get over your head. If Nix is able to begin showing mastery of the small things, in addition to the big-picture objectives that Payton's offense has, then look for the rookie to be the starting signal caller come Week 1 at Seattle.