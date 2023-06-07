With Brock Purdy seemingly on track to be healthy enough to be under center for the San Francisco 49ers come Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, both Sam Darnold and Trey Lance can be expected to begin that campaign as insurance in the quarterback position. Some, however, believe that the 49ers could still work out a trade that will see them let go of Lance.

Asked if he's already talked to Lance about a potential trade, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan merely said “no,” and did not bother to speak further about it on Tuesday.

That terse reply from Shanahan sounded as though he doesn't have any interest in talking about trade speculations involving the former third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. For now, the focus for Shanahan and the 49ers is getting the team ready for the upcoming season, regardless of which players will remain on the roster once Week 1 rolls around.

Lance was named the 49ers' starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL campaign but a season-ending injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks derailed his career's trajectory. His injury paved the way for Jimmy Garoppolo to be the team's starter again. Garoppolo would also sustain an injury weeks later, giving Purdy the chance to shine, which he did.

In eight appearances so far in his NFL career, Lance has passed for just 797 yards and five touchdowns on a 54.9 percent completion rate. Although Purdy is atop the QB pecking order of the 49ers, Lance can still make a case for the starting gig by making a strong impression this offseason.