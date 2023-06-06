The San Francisco 49ers have quite the quarterback battle on their hands this summer. Though the consensus is that Brock Purdy will be the starting quarterback when healthy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold have received some hype as well in regards to potentially getting some snaps as the starter.

49ers tight end George Kittle is excited about what he's seen from Lance during voluntary workouts.

“I think Trey looks significantly better than he did last year,” Kittle said.

Lance was tabbed as the 49ers starting quarterback before the start of the 2022 season but played in only two games after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Purdy took over as the starter in Week 13 and ripped off eight straght wins en route to a spot in the NFC championship game. Purdy injured his elbow and could not throw for most of the game as the Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. He underwent Tommy John surgery and is reportedly on track to be ready for Week 1 of the 2023 regualr season.

Everyone in the building seems to know that Purdy is the guy when he's healthy but with the terrible injury luck the Niners had at the quarterback position last season, there seems to be a collective agreement that one or both of Lance and Darnold will be needed at some point this season.

The 49ers don’t seem ready to fully give up on Trey Lance. He is still showing that he can be a valuable asset to the Niners offense in 2023.