Kyle Shanahan’s 3-word reflection on 49ers’ Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

Kyle Shanahan was recently asked what he remembers from the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Jake Hutchinson.

“That we lost,” Shanahan replied.

It probably isn’t Kyle Shanahan’s favorite subject to discuss. But with the Chiefs heading into town for a Week 7 matchup, the question was destined to arise at some point.

The Chiefs enter the game 4-2 while San Francisco is 3-3 on the season. This Week 7 affair will be an important for the Niners as they look to climb over the .500 mark.

Kyle Shanahan’s squad suffered a brutal 28-14 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. The 49ers entered the game as road favorites but were clearly unable to cover the spread. Turnovers were an issue for San Francisco, as Jimmy Garoppolo was picked off twice and Jeff Wilson Jr lost a fumble.

The good news for the 49ers is that Kyle Shanahan said Trent Williams might be able to return from his injury against the Chiefs. The Pro-Bowler’s absence has been felt by San Francisco over the past couple of games, so his return will be crucial to their success in Week 7.

Nevertheless, upsetting the Chiefs will be quite the challenge. Kansas City features no shortage of talent with Patrick Mahomes leading the charge. Kansas City will be seeking redemption after narrowly losing to the Buffalo Bills over the weekend.

Sunday’s Chiefs-49ers matchup projects to be a competitive one. However, just don’t ask Kyle Shanahan about San Francisco’s previous Super Bowl loss to Kansas City.