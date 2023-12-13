Should Christian McCaffrey or Brock Purdy be the MVP?

Both Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers are having incredible seasons, and head coach Kyle Shanahan believes you could make an MVP case for the two of them, but did not want to campaign for one over the other.

“The only reason I wouldn't overly comment on either one of them because I don't want them to cancel each other out,” Kyle Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone.com. “But if any non-quarterback is going to get an MVP, I don't get how Christian McCaffrey can't. I mean, he's amazing in what he's done all year.”

Shanahan then went into the argument that he has for Brock Purdy, in which he indicates that Purdy is playing even better than the statistics show.

“If it's going to a quarterback, then I don't have to talk about Christian,” Shanahan said, via Bonilla. “I can talk about our quarterback. And if his numbers is all you see, then I think that solves it up. But if you watch the film, then it makes it even stronger, which to me is the most important thing.”

The 49ers did have a three-game losing streak after starting the year 5-0. However, San Francisco has gone undefeated since that last loss to the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the bye week. Shanahan's squad is currently in line to get the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It will take a strong close to the season to make that happen, but currently the 49ers have the inside track. If they get continued great performances from Purdy and McCaffrey, the 49ers can beat anyone.