Brock Purdy got slapped with a label few expected from ex-NFL QB Cam Newton.

The San Francisco 49ers are on cloud nine heading into Sunday's game with the Cardinals in Arizona. The 49ers' 10-3 record is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys for the top mark in the National Football Conference.

Most Valuable Player arguments have been made for both Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy, the team's quarterback. San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel spent time analyzing Purdy's deep passes and how they make life easy on the receivers.

Newton Shares ‘Game Manager' Label for Purdy

On Tuesday, December 12, former star quarterback Cam Newton spoke out on Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa, two of the rising stars of the position in today's NFL.

According to Newton, Brock Purdy is essentially a ‘game manager,' a hot take that had fans in their feelings on X.

Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy are “game mangers,” not “difference makers” according to Cam Newton VIDEO pic.twitter.com/ZPu4B3qsC9 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 13, 2023

The 49ers have gotten over 3,500 yards passing from Purdy this season while McCaffrey has rushed for nearly 1,200 yards. Purdy has thrown for 25 touchdowns against just 7 interceptions as the 49ers have continued to trudge forward against a challenging schedule that included a game in Philadelphia against the defending NFC champions recently.

“I think we can make this debate about whose a game manager and whose a game changer very simple,” one fan said in response to Newton's comments. “If you’re a QB and you’re not at least the clear cut 2nd best player on your offense you are a game manager. Nothing wrong with that.”

49ers on Upset Alert vs. Cardinals

Arizona is coming off of a 24-10 win over Pittsburgh last week, adding to the 49ers' upset alert status heading into this weekend.

For Purdy, it's another chance to prove Newton and other doubters wrong, and to show once and for all that he can be a Super Bowl caliber winning, Pro Bowl caliber difference maker behind center.