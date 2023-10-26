As San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is currently in concussion protocol, his status for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals is up in the air. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan has his 100 percent trust in backup Sam Darnold to lead the team if Purdy is out.

Shanahan said to the media in his press conference Wednesday that Darnold has been great in the organization and has confidence in him according to NinersWire.

“I have as much confidence in Sam as I could have with someone that I haven’t gone into a real NFL game with. He was great in the offseason. He’s been great here in these seven weeks so far and he’s always ready to go. He’s great in the meetings and stuff,” Shanahan said. “He doesn’t get many reps, as no backups do, but he does it well on the scout team, he’s always good in the meetings. We got mainly walk-through today, so Brock’s allowed to do some of the walk-through. We’ve got a couple periods that aren’t, so Sam will get those periods.”

Once again, there's a chance Purdy plays Sunday, but the concussion protocol has been sporadic because each player is different in how long they stay in the process. Purdy has been very successful to start the year for the 49ers as the 23-year-old has led them to a 5-2 record, throwing for 1,668 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

However, Darnold has experience in his time with the New York Jets, where he was drafted No.3 overall in 2018, and the Carolina Panthers. Especially with how quarterback-friendly Shanahan's offense is, the 49ers might not skip a beat with Darnold under center.