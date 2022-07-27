49ers makes decision on Pro Bowler Dee Ford amid training camp

The San Francisco 49ers are in a bit of a transition. Recent reports stated that the 49ers had informed QB Jimmy Garoppolo that the team now belongs to Trey Lance. Apparently, that’s not the only difference heading into this season. On Wednesday, news surfaced that San Francisco was released former Pro Bowl linebacker Dee Ford.

The #49ers have released Dee Ford. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 27, 2022

Ford played the last three seasons with the 49ers after making a name for himself in Kansas City. In his final season with the Chiefs, he led the NFL with seven forced fumbles, had 13 sacks and made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. That prompted him to sign a five-year, $85.5 million contract with San Francisco.

That obviously turned out to be money not well spent. In his three years with the 49ers, Ford played a total of 18 games, starting in only two of them. He dealt with numerous injuries, primarily with his back. 49ers general manager John Lynch talked about the decision, noted by ESPN‘s Nick Wagoner.

“I don’t see a lot of hope in him being a factor for us on the field moving forward,” Lynch said. “We’ve tried to be as patient as possible, and no fault of Dee, he just ran into a bad situation with his back where he couldn’t get healthy. He is rehabbing, but I don’t see him being a part of us.”

Despite the 49ers moving in a new direction in 2022, they still have their sights on the NFC West and a Super Bowl run.