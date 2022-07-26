San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan appeared on the TK Show podcast on Monday. It seems as if he has tipped his hand as to who will start at quarterback.

Shanahan told The Athletic he expects veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to report to training camp on Tuesday for a physical. However, the 30-year-old is unlikely to practice with the team.

Instead, the keys to the franchise are expected to be handed to second-year signal-caller Trey Lance.

“Our team is ready for Trey,” Shanahan said on Monday.

“Had an awesome run with Jimmy. It was great,” the 49ers coach said. “But when you bring in the salary cap and things like that, there’s just so many tough decisions you have to make. We made that (decision) a year ago.”

This development is not all that surprising. The clock began ticking on Garoppolo’s 49ers career when the team selected Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Garoppolo played the vast majority of the 2021 season. He and the 49ers were able to make the NFC Championship Game. However, they fell to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

The veteran signal-caller underwent shoulder surgery in March and has spent the last few months rehabbing that injury. Shanahan excused Garoppolo from 49ers minicamp to continue rehabbing the injury.

“Jimmy will be in a good spot, most likely somewhere else,” Shanahan said.

Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season. The team looked to have had the game won but fell late to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Garoppolo is probably the best option on the trade market, following Baker Mayfield’s trade to the Carolina Panthers.