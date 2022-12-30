By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go.

Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Las Vegas is just 6-9 on the season. With Stidham now promoted, he will be making his first career NFL start in Week 17 against the 49ers. While he expressed optimism with Stidham, via Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith, McDaniels also noted how he doesn’t expect it to be a perfect situation.

“I’ve seen a guy eager for his opportunity,” McDaniels said. “He should be excited. This is an opportunity that doesn’t come along easily. I’m excited for him personally. I think he’s done a good job of handling practice the last two days. I think the team has done a tremendous job of working with him.”

“I’ve no delusions of grandeur in terms of this is going to be perfect,” McDaniels continued. “It wouldn’t matter who we’re playing with, against this defense it wouldn’t be perfect, but we’re going to strive to do our best.”

While Stidham has yet to start an NFL game, he has appeared in 11 total over his three-year career. He has 342 passing yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions to his name. In three years at the college level, Stidham threw for 7,217 yards, 48 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

With the Raiders season essentially over, Josh McDaniels wants to see what he has in Stidham. He got a lot of slack for benching Carr and will be hopeful Stidham at least looks competent against the 49ers.