By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders may have lost a close one to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, but for Josh Jacobs, there are still some positive takeaways from the game. For one, backup QB Jarrett Stidham showed the whole NFL what he’s capable of as a starter.

Against unarguably the best defense in the NFL, Stidham made waves in his first ever career start. He completed 23 of his 34 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Raiders respond to everything the 49ers throw at them.

Sure, Stidham’s interception in OT that led to the 49ers’ 37-34 win was quite disappointing. However, as his Raiders teammate in Jacobs said, that shouldn’t overshadow the incredible showing he had.

“Obviously, that’s one of the best defenses, if not the best defense, in the league. So for him to go out there and do what he did, I feel like that’s speaking to his campaign as ‘The Guy,'” Jacobs shared, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Jarrett Stidham certainly impressed despite the fact that the loss officially eliminated them from playoff contention, and it’s safe to say he exceeded the team’s expectations. The 26-year-old started in place of Derek Carr, who was benched amid his struggles throughout the year.

It remains to be seen what will happen next after this 2022 season, but there’s no doubt Stidham earned himself more chance to play and potentially become a starting QB in the league.