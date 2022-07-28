49ers QB Trey Lance discusses his relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo after being named starting QB

In a move that was widely expected for months, the San Francisco 49ers named Trey Lance as their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Lance heads into the upcoming season fresh off of a rookie campaign where he featured in six games and completed 71 total pass attempts.

On the other hand, the 49ers continue to face a dilemma regarding Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the team. The 49ers have been open to trade offers for the veteran passer, but he still remains on the roster. For now, Garoppolo will not practice with the 49ers at their training camp, but he is set to instead proceed with his throwing program.

From Lance’s standpoint, he sees that Garoppolo not taking part in practice has not been “weird.” In the big picture, as he noted during a press conference on Thursday, Lance has been much appreciative of the support that he has received from the eighth-year passer.

“There’s nothing weird at all,” Lance said. “I’ve never had anything I could possibly say that’s bad about Jimmy. He’s been a big bro to me since I came in. … He helped me out with everything.”

Lance further added that he has touched base with Garoppolo multiple times this week.

The 49ers will continue to play the waiting game on Garoppolo’s future in San Francisco. Garoppolo passed his physical ahead of training camp, which came after he underwent successful shoulder surgery in the offseason. 49ers general manager John Lynch did add earlier this week that he has had “conversations” with Garoppolo and that he has not requested to be released.

It remains to be seen on just how this dilemma will play out for 49ers team officials in the coming weeks.