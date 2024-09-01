San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been shot during a robbery in Union Square, according to Dion Lim of KGO-TV San Francisco. Since the initial news came out, crucial information has been made available.

Pearsall, who was on his way to a signing event, was shot in the arm “in a robbery attempt over a Rolex,” per Fox40's Sean Cunningham. The suspect was apparently shot through the chest.

“There was a struggle for the gun,” Cunningham reported. “Both Ricky & the suspect were shot. Both parties stable at SF General Hospital.”

People will be relieved to know that Pearsall is seemingly going to be alright following this terrifying incident. Thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, and all those who may have been affected by the shooting. Fellow 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel essentially confirmed the status report with a social media post.

“He’s good,” the former All-Pro said. “Thank god!!!!”

Union Square is obviously a well-known area regularly filled with people, so this serious crime should be of the utmost importance to residents and the San Francisco Police Department. One would assume that awareness would heighten following a highly public incident such as this one.

49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall

The Niners selected Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft back in April, tapping him to be an important part of the franchise's future. He recently returned to practice after dealing with an injury. The 23-year-old amassed 965 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Florida Gators last year and was expected to earn a decent role in the offense prior to this act of violence. Hopefully, he will still have that opportunity.

His NFL workload is insignificant right now, though. Pearsall's well-being takes full priority. The 49ers organization and their fans will surely come together to support the young athlete during this harrowing time. ClutchPoints will update you as more information becomes available.