The NFL trade deadline has officially come and gone, and there were a good amount of moves made throughout the day on Tuesday. Two teams that participated in a last second trade were the San Francisco 49ers and the Houston Texas. The 49ers got some defensive help from the Texans as they traded a 7th round pick to Houston in exchange for defensive tackle Khalil Davis.

“The Texans are trading DT Khalil Davis to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 7th-round pick, per source,” Dianna Russini said in a post.

Khalil Davis came into the NFL in 2020 but he did not play in 2021 or 2022. The 49ers will be his third team as he has previously spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Texans.