The San Francisco 49ers got a surprising injury update which revealed wide receiver Deebo Samuel has a hairline fracture in his shoulder. The fracture will cause Deebo to miss at least the next two games versus the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the change in Deebo's status Saturday.

“Deebo has changed, took x-rays and MRIs earlier in the week, didn't have anything,” Shanahan said. “Pain was still there, so we got a CT the other day and found a hairline fracture. So he'll be out this game, next game and we'll see after the bye week,” via Schefter.

Samuel injured his shoulder early in the 49ers' loss to the Cleveland Browns. He missed the rest of the game and now the 49ers will hope to have him back after their Week 9 bye.

The 49ers offense will have to rebound without Deebo Samuel after putting up just 215 total yards of offense and 17 points against the Browns. The loss of Deebo is not ideal for the 49ers, whose offense struggled after his exit. Without Deebo, the 49ers have options to turn to Ray-Ray McCloud III for reverses or receivers Ronnie Bell, Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk.

So far on the season, Deebo has 20 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown. He also has 28 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground. On top of the injury to Deebo, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams are also dealing with injuries.