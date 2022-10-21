49ers GM John Lynch drops truth bomb on acquiring Christian McCaffrey for monster trade haul

The San Francisco 49ers completed the first major move ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, as they acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The 49ers had to go all out to bring in McCaffrey, parting ways with four total draft picks, including a second-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

49ers general manager John Lynch has not been one to shy away from taking a risk with a blockbuster trade. When it came to putting forth an offer for the one-time Pro Bowler, he knew that he had to place all of his chips on the table to haul in such a formidable talent.

“You’ve gotta strike when the opportunity’s there,” Lynch said during a press conference on Friday. “It did take a lot to get him, but I think he’s worthy of that. He’s that kind of player.

“You only do this when you have belief in your team as it’s currently constructed.”

McCaffrey will now be featuring on a 49ers team that is sure to exploit his talent as an all-around running back. Whether on the ground or in the passing game, McCaffrey sure has what it takes to emerge as an X-factor for one of the more innovate offenses in the NFL today.

For the moment, McCaffrey is slated to make his first appearance in a 49ers jersey on Sunday when the NFC West side meets the Kansas City Chiefs for a crucial home matchup. It will be noteworthy to see how many snaps McCaffrey ends up playing on offense over the course of the contest.