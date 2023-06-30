San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young has been one of the best NFL analysts in the game for over two decades with ESPN. However, on Friday, Young was part of the massive ESPN layoffs that claimed the jobs of several big-name, on-air talents.

On Friday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post was the first to report that Steve Young was among the biggest names caught up in the ESPN layoffs. Other on-air personalities to get let go include Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Suzy Kolber, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, and others.

Young started with ESPN on NFL Countdown in 2000 after retiring from the NFL following the 1999 NFL season. In 2001, he joined the network full-time and co-hosted Monday Night Countdown up until the end of the last football season.

Prior to that, Steve Young was one of the best quarterbacks in 49ers and NFL history. After attending BYU, Young initially signed with the Los Angeles Express of the USFL, and when that league folded, he joined the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers traded Young to the 49ers after drafting Vinny Testaverde No. 1 in the 18987 NFL Draft. In San Francisco, Young backed up Hall of Famer Joe Montana for four seasons.

When Young finally got his chance in 1991, he shined, winning his first NFL MVP Award in 1992. And seven seasons later, when concussions ended Young’s career, he finished with two MVPs, seven Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams, three Super Bowl rings (one as the starter), and a Super Bowl MVP.

In addition to being a Hall of Fame football player and now former analyst, Steve Young also has a law degree and is a successful businessman.