Day two of the NFL Scouting Combine is underway and teams are currently evaluating which prospects would best suit them in the upcoming draft. From the bottom dwellers to the top contenders, each franchise is present in attendance, and one of them is the San Francisco 49ers.
Despite being Super Bowl finalists, the 49ers are still looking at possible hidden gems in the draft. After all, there have been plenty of instances in the past where late-round picks have thrived in the big league. The team has already talked to multiple prospects, and interestingly, their names ring a bell with the San Francisco fandom.
First up, there's running back Frank Gore Jr. from the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (via 49ers & NFL News 24/7). The son of none other than Frank Gore himself, Gore Jr. spent four years with Southern Miss football before declaring for the draft. In 2023, the youngster rushed for 1,131 yards and 10 touchdowns in 231 attempts. Additionally, in the receiving category, Gore Jr. had 221 yards and three additional scores.
Secondly, the 49ers talked with USC football wide receiver Brenden Rice. Yes, as the last name suggests, Brenden is the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wideout spent his junior and senior seasons with the Trojans after a two-year stint with Colorado football. Last year, Rice tallied 791 yards and 12 touchdowns in 45 catches for USC.
Lastly, the team spoke with Luke McCaffrey, Christian's younger brother. However, unlike the 49ers' star who's a running back, Luke is a wide receiver. The Rice Owls senior put up a total of 992 yards and 13 touchdowns in 71 receptions during the 2023 season.
With all three garnering interest from the 49ers, there might be a chance that the fans will get to see a bunch of familiar jersey names on the field next season.