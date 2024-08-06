As the San Francisco 49ers wade through the waters of an incredibly murky contractual situation with Brandon Aiyuk, with rumors suggesting that a preseason trade is becoming more likely than an extension ahead of Week 1, GM San Francisco 49ers John Lynch has continued to work the phones to improve his team and has secured the services of a Kyle Shanahan favorite, signing running back Matt Breida, who he signed to a new contract, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Familiar face: RB Matt Breida is signing with the #49ers, per source. The eight-year vet rushed for 1,902 yards as a 49er from 2017-19,” Fowler wrote on social media.



Originally going undrafted out of Georgia Southern in 2017, Breida found a way to become one of the more interesting additions to the 49ers' offensive backfield in some time, boasting legit 4.3 speed and good effectiveness both between the tackles and in open space, as his 5.0 yards per carry average in SF clearly proves. Though his time by The Bay only lasted three seasons, as he signed with Miami when his three-year UDFA contract came to an end, Breida has found success since, first playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2020, then for Buffalo in 2021, and finally for the New York Giants over the past two seasons, where he started five games and appeared in 34 for the G-Men.

If Breida is able to make the roster this fall, he should have no problem re-learning the 49ers offense, as picking back up Shanahan's terminology should be as easy as riding a bike.

Matt Breida joins a crowded San Francisco 49ers backfield

While Breida does have experience in Shanahan's offensive system, he isn't the only one, as San Francisco is bringing back not one, not two, but three running backs who have planned serious snaps for them in All-World rusher Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, their old RB1 before CMC, and Jordan Mason, who has looked promising when called upon. Factor in fourth-round pick Isaac Guerendo, who runs a blistering 4.33 40, and one has to wonder what role Breida would even fill if he made the 53-man roster period.

For better or worse, this may be a preferred practice squad move, as Matt Breida's stats in 2022-23 with the Giants, rushing for 371 yards on 109 attempts and two touchdowns, hardly justify much more than a rotational spot at this stage of the game. Then again, Tashaun Gipson began his run in San Francisco as a practice squad guy, too, and look at how things shook out for him.