The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to enter the 2024 NFL season with one of the most talented rosters in the league. However, the 49ers continue to have a contract dispute with one of their top contributors. Rumors suggest that star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is more likely to be traded from San Francisco amid stalling extension talks. Thus, one expert floated a deal that the 49ers could engage the Las Vegas Raiders in involving Davante Adams.

Ted Nguyen of the Atheltic shined the light on a potential trade with eye-opening insight.

“A Davante Adams for Brandon Aiyuk trade would make sense if they could rework the final two years of Adams' deal. Adams could help the 49ers in their SB window and Aiyuk can help the Raiders now and in the future (younger),” Nguyen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nguyen's development comes around the same time other insiders reported that Aiyuk's discourse with 49ers management was not gaining progress.

“Contract talks remain stalled, and it seems more likely that Aiyuk will be traded than work out an extension with San Francisco, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Monday,” Nick Shook wrote for NFL.com. “Multiple teams are in play for the ascending receiver, but a deal is not in place at this time, per Garafolo and Pelissero.”

It would be tough to see Aiyuk go, given the important role he has had in San Francisco's success. At the same time, it seems the two sides cannot agree on a number.

Aiyuk comes off a 2023-24 season where he totaled a career-high 1,342 yards, which ranked him seventh in the NFL. His offensive production would immediately help the Raiders, who failed to make the postseason.

Would Las Vegas be willing to engage the 49ers in trade talks and part ways with Davante Adams? Only time will tell.