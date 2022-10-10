49ers’ worst fears confirmed with devastating Emmanuel Moseley injury update

The San Francisco 49ers were dealt a brutal injury blow during Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. Starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley exited the game with a knee injury and did not return to action. After undergoing tests on the injury, the Niners’ worst fears were confirmed; Moseley was diagnosed with a torn ACL. Per Adam Schefter, Moseley will require season-ending surgery to repair the torn ACL, in what is a big loss for the 49ers.

An MRI confirmed that 49ers’ CB Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL on Sunday and he now will have season-ending knee surgery, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2022

Moseley went down with the knee injury late in the game against the Panthers. Prior to his injury, Moseley had been having a remarkable game, including recording his first career interception which he returned for a touchdown off an errant throw from Baker Mayfield.

Moseley had started all five of the 49ers’ games this season prior to his injury, but now he’s set for a lengthy absence and will work to return in 2023. This year, Moseley had 21 tackles, one tackle for loss, five pass defenses, and an interception. He featured on no fewer than 99 percent of the 49ers’ defensive snaps in each of the first four weeks.

The 26-year-old is in his fifth season with the 49ers since latching on with the franchise after going undrafted out of the University of Tennessee. Across four seasons at Tennessee, Moseley recorded two interceptions, 29 pass defenses, and 141 tackles. He’s featured in 45 games for the 49ers since 2018, starting 33 in that span.

In the absence of Emmanuel Moseley, the 49ers will likely move Deommodore Lenoir into a starting role. Lenoir was the team’s fifth-round pick in 2021, and has featured in all five games this year, recording 21 tackles.