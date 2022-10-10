Kyle Shanahan drops worrying injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Carolina Panthers, 37-15, on Sunday. The win pushes the Niners to 3-2 but the victory came at a price. According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive backs Jimmie Ward and Emmanuel Moseley along with defensive end Nick Bosa suffered potentially major injuries.

Per Kyle Shanahan: Jimmie Ward has a broken hand. Nick Bosa's groin was tight. He will most likely have more tests tomorrow. The #49ers fear it's an ACL injury for Emmanuel Moseley but tests are being done. It is not confirmed. — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) October 9, 2022

If a torn ACL is confirmed for Moseley, it would sideline him for the rest of the season and potentially into next season as well. Before the injury, Moseley was a solid contributor for the 49ers. He had 19 total tackles (16 solo) and three passes defended.

Week 5 was Ward’s season debut after being activated off of injured reserve on Oct. 8. Ward’s broken hand will keep him off the field for quite some time and will further weaken an already depleted secondary.

Defensive backs Deommodore Lenoir and Tashaun Gipson Sr. will likely slide in to replace Moseley and Ward.

Bosa’s injury does not appear to be as serious as Moseley’s or Ward’s but it should be noted that his older brother, Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers, is currently on IR with a groin injury of his own.

If Bosa misses any amount of time, it would be a devastating blow to a top-notch defense. The two-time Pro Bowler currently leads in the NFL in sacks with six and he also has 14 total tackles (12 solo).

Injuries have ravaged the 49ers this season. They have lost quarterback Trey Lance, running back Elijah Mitchell, and cornerback Jason Verrett just to name a few. The fact that they have a winning record through five games shows that they have impressive depth and great coaching.