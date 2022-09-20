49ers looking to add depth behind Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey lance injury

Following the season-ending injury to second-year quarterback Trey Lance, the San Francisco 49ers are moving forward with Jimmy Garoppolo. But looking past Garoppolo, there is a clear lack of depth at the position.

At the moment, the only other rostered quarterback past Garoppolo is former Iowa State QB1 Brock Purdy.

To battle the lack of depth, the 49ers have brought in several free-agent quarterbacks to workout.

According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the 49ers worked out Kurt Benkert, Aj McCarron, Garrett Gilbert, and Kevin Hogan.

With the NFL season in full swing, there aren’t many strong options left on the free agent market for the quarterback position. But the 49ers are still clearly interested in adding another player to the mix.

The loss of Trey Lance for the season undeniably throws a wrench in the 49ers’ long-term plans. Heading into the regular season, the team was actively trying to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. And now he will be their guy for the rest of the season.

The 49ers are now in a position where both their long-term plans and short-term plans are full of questions. If Garoppolo can once again lead the 49ers on a deep playoff run, what happens to Lance?

In his first appearance of the season for the 49ers, Garoppolo played well. He threw for 154 yards and one touchdown while leading the 49ers to a 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Before going out, Lance and the offense showed potential. Even while playing in less than favorable conditions, the second-year quarterback recorded 194 passing yards and one touchdown over his first two appearances. On the ground, he added another 67 rushing yards.

With a long season, the 49ers may need to make another move at the quarterback position. While Garoppolo is firmly locked in as the QB1, a move for depth could be exactly what they need.