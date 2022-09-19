Trey Lance’s first message after 49ers season-ending ankle surgery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance recently underwent ankle surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Lance sent out a hopeful message following the procedure.

Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it’s all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater! pic.twitter.com/l5hoBWsLDw — Trey Lance (@treylance09) September 19, 2022

Trey Lance followed up his message with a Bible verse referencing his injury.

Romans 8:18 “I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us.” — Trey Lance (@treylance09) September 19, 2022

The 49ers planned on utilizing Trey Lance in a major role this year. They were set to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo and hand over the reigns to Lance. Fortunately for San Francisco, they brought Jimmy Garoppolo back and made him the highest paid backup QB in the league. His presence will help soften the blow of the Lance injury.

Trey Lance showed some promise through his first two games of the year. He went 15-31 through the air with just under 200 yards passing. He added 67 rushing yards during that span. The Niners expected him to continue improving as the season rolled along.

San Francisco wants to compete this season and Jimmy Garoppolo is a reliable option. He has the ability to hold his own at the QB position and should be able to help the 49ers win games moving forward.

While Garoppolo prepares to take over the starting role once again, Trey Lance will focus on his rehab as he looks to make a full recovery ahead of next season.