Steve Wilks has landed on his feet as defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers after earlier stints as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and as interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Wilks is looking forward to his opportunity to work with the defense of a team that is perceived to be one of the strongest in the NFL going into the new season. While he has apparently put himself in a position to contend for other head coaching positions throughout the NFL, Wilks says he is looking forward to the opportunity of helping the Niners reach their defensive potential.

He says that is enough for him at this point, and he just wants to help his team win and his players improve. Taking care of his current responsibilities are at the top of his mind.

“I’m going to tell you,” Wilks said, “and this is not just an answer to throw you off or anything like that, but I believe in being where your feet are. Be where your feet are and take care of what’s in front of you.”

Wilks had other coaching opportunities, but he selected the 49ers because he believed the organization was first-class and that those individuals he would be working with are all focused on doing things in a quality manner.

“You can have the talent and the skillset, but you need players,” Steve Wilks said. “You need an organization that’s committed and you need a head coach and a GM that’s aligned with one another and when the opportunity came when I got the phone call, this was a perfect fit for me.”