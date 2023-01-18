The San Francisco 49ers may have lost director of pro personnel Ran Carthon, but they are also benefitting from his hiring as the Tennessee Titans’ new general manager.

Tennessee made the decision to hire Carthon as their GM on Tuesday following a series of interviews with potential candidates. Aside from Carthon, the Titans’ interim GM Ryan Cowden and Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham were considered for the job as well.

With the hiring, though, the 49ers are getting two draft picks in the process. This is because of the NFL’s rule that rewards teams for developing minority coaches and executives, per Pro Football Talk. Through the said rule that’s implemented in 2020, a team gets two third-round compensatory picks if a minority from their ranks was hired by a different franchise to be a general manager or head coach.

Apparently, it is not the first time the 49ers benefitted from the rule. They got the same reward after the Washington Commanders hired Martin Mayhew, who was San Francisco’s Vice President of Player Personnel from 2019 to 2020. The same thing happened when the New York Jets took Robert Saleh to become their head coach in 2020. Prior to that, Saleh served as the Niners’ defensive coordinator starting 2017.

The 49ers also got compensatory picks when the Miami Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel as head coach. McDaniel was with the 49ers from 2017 to 2021, the last year of which he served as the offensive coordinator of the team.