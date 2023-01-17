The Tennessee Titans have finally made a decision in their search for a new general manager. After deliberation, the Titans will go with San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon, according to a report by Dianna Russini of ESPN.

The Tennessee Titans are hiring San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, sources me and @jeffdarlington

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network earlier reported that the Titans had three candidates at least for the general manager job of the team, which, of course, included the name of Carthon.

The #Titans are wrapping up their first round of GM interviews and transitioning to the next. Among those who scored second interviews, according to sources: their interim GM Ryan Cowden, the #49ers’ Ran Carthon and the #Bears’ Ian Cunningham.

The hiring of Carthon comes over a month after the Titans made a surprising decision to hand Jon Robinson his walking papers as general manager of the franchise.

The Titans are looking for a new direction to be headed by a new-look front office following a season in which they missed the boat to the NFL playoffs with a 7-10 record. The Titans had multiple chances to lock up a spot in the playoffs by winning the AFC South division, but a debilitating seven-game losing skid to end the season along with the surge of Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars combined for a shocking turnout for Tennessee’s 2022 campaign.

Prior to the news of his hiring by the Titans and before he went to the 49ers, Carthon had front-office roles with the Atlanta Falcons and the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.