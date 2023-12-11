Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers knows what you think of quarterback Brock Purdy, and he wants you to know you are wrong.

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams has heard all the critiques of quarterback Brock Purdy. That he is a product of the Kyle Shanahan system. That he doesn't have to do anything with his surrounding cast of playmakers. And Williams doesn't care for any of it.

“He literally can make every throw and you can't show a throw that he can't make,” Williams told reporters after the 49ers downed the Seattle Seahawks 28-16, courtesy of ESPN's Nick Wagoner. “I get it. Everybody is slow to give him his props because nobody wants to be wrong [and say] ‘Oh, he looks like a seventh-round pick now.'

“But no, I think this guy's made of the right stuff…His success is not a secret and it damn sure ain't got nothing to do with the system.”

Brock Purdy eyeing more history

By the time the 49ers wrapped up their 10th win of the season, Purdy ranked second in the NFL in passing yards and was tied for second in touchdown throws. He finished the game with a 70.4% completion percentage, his seventh straight such game. That brought Purdy one shy of Joe Montana's record for such games with eight.

Purdy's 9.9 yards per attempt through the Niners' first 13 games of the season is the best mark by any QB (min. 300 attempts) in NFL history.

And people don't think Purdy can ball? Williams knows why.

“I know obviously with him being the Mr. Irrelevant, everybody is slow to give him his flowers because then what's that say about a lot of scouting departments if you let a guy like this slip to Mr. Irrelevant pick,” Williams continued.

“I think a lot of people are slow to give him his props just because of his draft status and where he was drafted. But since he's a Mr. Irrelevant pick, and this is what, almost two years of him putting just unbelievable quarterback play on film and it's still guys saying, ‘Hey, I think it's Deebo. I think it's Trent.'”

Ultimately, San Francisco's record with Purdy under center speaks for itself. Outsiders can deride however much they want. If the 49ers keep winning, it won't make any difference.