The Baltimore Ravens will head to Santa Clara for a showdown on Christmas Day against the San Francisco 49ers. We're here to share our NFL Christmas odds series, make a Ravens-49ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Ravens defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-7 on Sunday Night Football last weekend. Initially, they jumped out to a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. It was 10-7 going into the final quarter, but they finished it off in the final stanza. Significantly, Lamar Jackson went 14 for 24 with 171 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception while also rushing 12 times for 97 yards. Isaiah Likely had five catches for 70 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Rashod Bateman had three catches on six targets for 39 yards. The Ravens went 5 for 12 on third-down conversions. Also, they had 396 total yards, including 251 on the ground. The Ravens committed one turnover and allowed three sacks. Yet, they also dominated the time of possession.

The 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 45-29 in Week 16. At first, it was a close game, as the Niners led 21-13 at halftime. But the 49ers pulled away in the second half. Significantly, Brock Purdy went 16 for 25 with 242 yards passing for four touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey had a monster game, rushing 18 times for 115 yards and one touchdown while catching five passes for 72 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, George Kittle had two catches for 54 yards. Deebo Samuel had four receptions for 48 yards, while Brandon Aiyuk had three catches for 37 yards. Overall, the offense had 406 total yards. The defense forced two turnovers and generated three sacks.

The Ravens lead the all-time series 5-2. Also, they won the most recent battle 20-17 in Baltimore in 2019. The 49ers are 2-1 in three home games against the Ravens. This will be a rematch of Super Bowl XLIII and a potential preview of Super Bowl LVIII as both are currently the top seeds in the NFL.

Here are the Ravens-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-49ers Odds

Baltimore Ravens: +5.5 (-104)

San Francisco 49ers: -5.5 (-118)

Over: 47.5 (-105)

Under: 47.5 (-115)

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

The Ravens will try to run it down the Niners' throats. Unfortunately, they lost Keoton Mitchell for the season, as he tore his ACL last season. Jackson might need to do more. Ultimately, he has passed for 3,105 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while also rushing 135 times for 741 yards and five scores. Gus Edwards has rushed 163 times for 663 yards and 11 touchdowns. Also, they have had a hole in the pass-catching unit since Mark Andrews went down for the season. But Zay Flowers has 65 receptions for 680 yards and three touchdowns and must step up.

The defense has been exceptional. First, there is Justin Madubuicke, who has 33 solo tackles and 12 sacks. Jadeveon Clowney has generated 20 solo tackles and 7.5 sacks. Also, Kyle Van Noy has tallied 16 solo tackles and six sacks. Geno Stone has garnered 37 solo tackles and six interceptions.

The Ravens will cover the spread if they can run the ball well. Also, they must prevent the 49ers from running the ball.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. Overall, Purdy has been excellent this season, as he has passed for 3,795 yards, 29 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has a great asset in McCaffrey, who has rushed 244 times for 1,292 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 57 passes for 509 yards and seven scores. Likewise, Samuel has caught 49 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing 31 times for 172 yards and five scores. Aiyuk has 59 receptions for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns. Likewise, Kittle has 55 catches for 865 yards and six touchdowns.

The defense is roaring again. Of course, Bosa is elite, with 29 solo tackles and 10.5 sacks. Javon Hargrave has been exceptional, with 23 solo tackles and six sacks. Also, Arik Armstead has 15 solo tackles and five sacks. But both are questionable this Monday. Meanwhile, Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw continue to do well. Warner has 75 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four interceptions, while Greenlaw has 67 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Niners will cover the spread if they can generate a strong running game. Then, they need to stop the run.

Final Ravens-49ers Prediction & Pick

This could be a preview of the Super Bowl, as both teams are the best in their respective conferences right now, and it will be a very thrilling showdown. Overall, the spread is too large for the Niners. They are elite, but the Ravens are also great. Therefore, expect this game to go down to the wire, with the Ravens keeping it close to the very end.

Final Ravens-49ers Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Ravens: +5.5 (-104)