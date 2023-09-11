The San Francisco 49ers got their 2023 season off to a stellar start. They demolished the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 30-7 in a game that never felt that close.

The Steelers failed to pick up a first down on each of their first five drives, punting it away four times and allowing Charvarius Ward to pick off a pass. Meanwhile, the 49ers scored 20 points on their first four drives. Even after the Steelers put together a touchdown-scoring drive before halftime, Christian McCaffrey ripped off a 65-yard rushing touchdown on the second snap of the second half.

Trent Williams admitted that the 49ers were hoping the Steelers could get something going to make the game competitive, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“At one point, you just kind of wanted (the Steelers) to get a first down. There were all those three-and-outs and we kind of needed a break,” Williams said, via the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Steelers aren’t Super Bowl contenders like the 49ers but they've got plenty of talented players and an offense they hoped would be revamped in Kenny Pickett's first year coming in as the starter. But poor offensive line play and Pickett still in need of major development limited Pittsburgh against a ferocious San Francisco defense.

Brock Purdy, meanwhile, led the 49ers offense to a strong performance that featured two passing touchdowns. McCaffrey (152 rushing yards, three catches for 17 yards and one touchdown) and Brandon Aiyuk (eight catches, 129 receiving yards, two touchdown catches) also had huge days.

The 49ers' Week 2 game will be a road matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.