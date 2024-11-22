While the San Francisco 49ers awaited word on the injury status of Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, quarterback Brock Purdy logged a limited practice Thursday. But star players Trent Williams and Nick Bosa entered the status of being in jeopardy of missing the game against the Packers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered the bad news, according to a post on X by Eric Branch.

“Kyle Shanahan said on @KNBR that LT Trent Williams (ankle) and DE Nick Bosa (hip. oblique) are in jeopardy of not playing Sunday vs. #Packers.”

The 49ers enter the game with a record of 5-5 while the Packers stand at 7-3. It’s an important battle in terms of potential playoff tiebreakers.

49ers DE Nick Bosa hoping to play

Shanahan said earlier in the week he held out hope for Bosa, who is dealing with injuries to both hips and obliques.

“We'll see how it goes this week,” Shanahan said. “Just as good of a chance for him not to play as play. But unless it's an injury that you know has him knocked out, you always can rule that out early. But when it's not that case, you don't decide those things on Mondays.”

Bosa played 17 games in 2021, 16 more in 2022, and another 17-game slate in 2023. This year he has started all 10 of the 49ers. Bosa is a four-time Pro Bowl player and earned AP defensive player of the year in 2022.

In a recent win over Tampa Bay, Bosa couldn’t get Baker Mayfield to the ground in a surprising play. Shanahan called it unbelievable, according to 49erswebzone.com.

“It was 4th-and-7,” Shanahan said. “I knew the game was coming down to that play. I'm watching the whole thing, watching the coverage, see everyone covered. Then I take my eyes right into the backfield, and Bosa's got him locked down. And I know he's not getting away from it, and I didn't think he could throw the ball like that. You probably can't see it outside of me, but inside, I'm already celebrating. I'm like, ‘Oh, this is over. He's going down.' And then he made the most unbelievable throw. Just shows how strong he is.

“But talking to Nick, he had both of his hands on his bicep, so he had him locked in. Nick didn't think he could throw from that spot. And what Bosa was worried about, you're holding his arm, pulling him, and if you want to tackle him, and all you got is his arm, you got to let go for a half second to then put your arms around his body or to then grab him so you could take him down. And he knew he had him, and he was afraid if he let go for a half second, then he could get the throw off.”

As for Williams, he’s fighting through an ankle injury. He hasn’t played a full season over the last 11 years.