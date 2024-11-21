The San Francisco 49ers suffered a frustrating loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 as Geno Smith led a clutch, game-winning drive punctuated by the veteran passer’s 13-yard touchdown run in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. It was the 49ers' third divisional loss after having a lead in the last two minutes of the game. Those three losses tie a choke-job record for ineptitude

Now 5-5 on the season, the 49ers can ill afford to continue letting winnable games slip away. All Pro tight end George Kittle missed the Week 11 matchup due to a hamstring injury and All World running back Christian McCaffrey is still establishing his sea legs after missing the first nine weeks of the season with an Achilles ailment.

Fortunately for the 49ers, both players practiced on Thursday and appear ready to suit up for Week 12’s clash with the Green Bay Packers. McCaffrey returned to practice for San Francisco after getting a rest day on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner on X. Kittle was also present at the team’s Thursday practice, per Wagoner.

Kittle already confirmed that he would play in Week 12. The 49ers missed the eighth-year veteran’s presence on Sunday as the offense sputtered against Seattle’s 15th ranked passing defense.

Kittle is putting together another quality campaign. In eight games the five-time Pro Bowler has 43 receptions for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s on pace to smash his previous career-high touchdown total of 11, which he established in 2022.

George Kittle has dominated for the 49ers this season

McCaffrey made his season debut in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite being far from midseason form, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year has posted 213 total yards in just two games. He’s yet to find the end zone, however.

The 49ers lost wideout Brandon Aiyuk to a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. Jauan Jennings has been excellent in Aiyuk’s absence and the team hopes Ricky Pearsall can take on a larger role as well. But San Francisco needs McCaffrey and Kittle healthy and productive if they’re going to turn the season around.

Although head coach Kyle Shanahan dismissed the idea of a Super Bowl hangover impacting the team, the 49ers have not looked like the dominant unit fans have come to expect. San Francisco legend Steve Young doesn’t see the team as legitimate contenders for a title this season.

Even worse, quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with a shoulder injury and has been limited in practice this week. Additionally, star defender Nick Bosa is battling a hip ailment and is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Packers.

Despite the many injuries and on-field struggles, the 49ers are only a game out of first place in the NFC West. The first-place Arizona Cardinals enter Week 12 with a 6-4 record. The other three teams are all 5-5. While San Francisco’s 1-3 divisional record could come back to haunt them, the playoffs are still within reach.