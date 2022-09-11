Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan drop truth bomb on 49ers’ frustrating Week 1 loss to Bears

Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan know they have no one to blame but themselves after the San Francisco 49ers lost their season-opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers’ quarterback was abysmal in his first start as QB1, failing to throw for a touchdown and finishing 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception. Sure, Lance did show flashes of brilliance, carrying the ball 13 times for 54 yards to lead the team’s rushing attack. However, the fact is he wasn’t able to propel the offense further.

Lance, for his part, understands where he fell short.

“(The Bears) made a couple big plays and I didn’t,” Lance said, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Meanwhile, aside from Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan also gave his two cents on the reason for their loss: consistency … or in their case, the lack thereof. The 49ers was actually ahead 10-0 in the third quarter before Justin Fields and the Bears started chipping away their advantage.

After cutting the lead to three in the third, the Bears completely took over with a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter. Shanahan was not happy they weren’t able to sustain their momentum throughout, something which he believes should be addressed sooner rather than later.

“We always talk about doing right longer. And I think today was the exact opposite of that,” Shanahan added, per Branch.

It is only the first game of the season, so the 49ers still have a chance to correct their mistakes. Nonetheless, they certainly can’t afford to prolong their struggles if they want to compete for the playoffs.