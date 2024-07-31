The San Francisco 49ers are in a contract standoff with Brandon Aiyuk. San Francisco has been trying to extend the young star for the whole summer but the two sides haven't been able to agree to terms. Meanwhile, the price that Aiyuk will demand for an extension could be climbing as other wide receivers around the league ink lucrative extensions.

Ian Rapaport spoke about the DJ Moore extension, and its implications for Brandon Aiyuk, on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live earlier today.

“I would also say for receivers who are still trying to get paid, like Brandon Aiyuk for example. Seeing DJ Moore make $27 probably further solidifies his case that that's where he should be in the $27-$28 million range rather than the $25 range,” Rapaport said. “So a good day all around for DJ Moore and some other receivers.”

It will be interesting to see if Moore's extension does move the needle in Aiyuk's negotiations.

One way this could become clear is if Aiyuk signs an extension that looks similar to Moore's in the new future. We could also examine the terms of a future Aiyuk extension, regardless of who he signs it with, and see where it compares to Moore's on an average annual basis.

Either way, the DJ Moore extension is one more stepping stone in increasing the NFL wide receiver market. That is good for anyone at the position who needs a new contract over the next few years.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel honest about “stressful” Brandon Aiyuk situation

One byproduct of Aiyuk's contract situation is its effect on the rest of the 49ers as a team.

Deebo Samuel recently spoke with NFL Network's Omar Ruiz and David Carr during Monday's training camp practice. Samuel was honest about his feelings related to Aiyuk's holdout.

“Overall, it's a tough situation,” Samuel said when talking about Aiyuk's contract hold out. “Going through it in [2022], it's just some things you take personal that don't need to be taken personal. Overall, it's just a stressful process because, at the end of the day, you want what you think you deserve, and your team got to work with this team, and it's so much back-and-forth.”

Aiyuk is still present at 49ers training camp, but he is not stepping foot on the practice field. This is a positive development because Aiyuk cannot be fined for not showing up to camp, and the team still gets to benefit from him being in team meetings.

“It's just like sometimes it gets stressful because, at the end of the day, you want to be out here with your guys, and want to be out here practicing,” Samuel continued. “But overall, you want what you deserve. So, at the end of the day, something has to give, something has to work out. But I feel like something's gonna happen, hopefully.”