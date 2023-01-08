By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has proved that his 15.5 sacks campaign last year was no fluke.

Bosa has simply blossomed in his fourth season with the 49ers. He enters Week 18 as the clear-cut leader on the team in a multitude of stats, from quarterback hits (47) to tackles for loss (18).

The current NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner also leads the league in sacks with 17.5.

Ever since the start of the 49ers’ offseason programs last year, Bosa has worked tirelessly on both his physique and sheer craft as a pass rusher, which, as he told 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” show ahead of Week 18, are the key reasons behind his standout 2022 season.

“Just kind of all around,” Bosa said. “Definitely getting off the ball better. I think I’m moving quicker, my strength is up and my power rushes are more effective. The more you play, the more answers you find for certain offensive linemen and certain sets and punches and grabs and all the things that you see.”

It is currently up in the air whether Bosa will play in the entirety of the 49ers’ Week 18 home clash against the Arizona Cardinals. Overall, he heads into the game with a golden opportunity to become the 13th player in NFL history to record at least 20.0 sacks in a season.