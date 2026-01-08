The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 11, for a Wild Card Playoff matchup. Leading up to the contest, star tight end George Kittle gave Philly fans a shoutout while talking with media members.

Kittle, who is 32 years old, claims he appreciates Eagles fans for essentially hating all of the team's opponents equally, according to 95.7 “The Game.” He likes how passionate the fans are and how loud they get during games in Philadelphia.

“Every road team that goes in there — they hate us equally, and I appreciate that. They flip you off. They moon you on the bus ride in. It's incredibly loud. But they do that to anybody. I appreciate that because you can tell how much they love their team.”

George Kittle on the Eagles fans: “Every road team that goes in there — they hate us equally, and I appreciate that. They flip you off. They moon you on the bus ride in. It’s incredibly loud. But they do that to anybody. I appreciate that because you can tell how much they love… pic.twitter.com/eEsFSqBEMM — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 8, 2026

Eagles fans have certainly built a reputation for themselves. NFL players, past and present, have openly discussed the wild antics that go on in Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia sports fans take home advantage a bit literally, as they notoriously make opposing teams and opposing fans uncomfortable throughout games.

But those wild antics likely won't stop George Kittle from playing his absolute best on Sunday. The fact that he's showing appreciation for Eagles fans suggests he welcomes the chaos that comes with playing in Philadelphia.

Kittle missed six regular-season games this year, as he dealt with a hamstring injury, along with a mid-to-low ankle sprain. Due to that reason, the nine-year veteran recorded near career lows in receptions (57) and yards (628). But he did manage to haul in seven touchdowns, which is good for third-best in his career. With George Kittle healthy, we should expect to see him play a crucial role in the 49ers' offense against the Eagles.