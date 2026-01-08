The San Francisco 49ers received a notable update on linebacker Fred Warner as they prepare for their NFC Wild Card matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Warner, who has been sidelined on injured reserve, was seen running on a side field Thursday, according to a report from The Athletic. While the All-Pro linebacker will not return for this weekend’s game, the sighting added intrigue to his potential postseason availability if San Francisco advances.

“Seen running on a side field today: Fred Warner,” The Athletic’s Matt Barrows posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Warner, who is still on IR, will not play Sunday. If the 49ers win? Then it gets interesting.”

The 49ers are scheduled to face the Eagles on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in a high-stakes Wild Card matchup that pits two NFC heavyweights against one another. Philadelphia enters the postseason as the defending Super Bowl champions, while San Francisco is attempting to make a deep playoff run despite key injuries on both sides of the ball.

Fred Warner receives ‘interesting’ injury update ahead of 49ers playoff matchup

Article Continues Below

Warner has not appeared in a game since sustaining a fractured and dislocated right ankle earlier in the season. The injury forced the 49ers to adjust defensively, leaning on depth and schematic flexibility to compensate for the absence of one of the league’s most impactful linebackers.

Before going down, Warner played in six games and recorded 51 tackles, including 28 solo stops, along with two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three passes defended, and 5.5 tackles for loss. His leadership and versatility have been difficult to replace, particularly in high-leverage situations.

While the 49ers have not indicated that Warner is close to returning, his presence on the practice field suggests continued progress in his recovery. Any potential activation would depend on San Francisco advancing beyond the Wild Card round and Warner being fully cleared medically.

For now, the focus remains on Sunday’s matchup in Philadelphia, where the 49ers will attempt to keep their season alive without their defensive cornerstone — and possibly extend it long enough to make Warner’s status a meaningful storyline again.