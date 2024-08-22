ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Raiders host their former neighbors in the San Francisco 49ers for the finale of the preseason. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Raiders prediction and pick.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: 49ers-Raiders Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -340

Las Vegas Raiders: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Over: 32.5 (-110)

Under: 32.5 (-110)

How to Watch 49ers vs. Raiders Preseason

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 49ers have been able to play some very solid defense during this preseason. They have allowed 17 points and 10 points in their two games, which makes it very easy to win a football game. This is the type of defense the 49ers have to play in order to win this game. The 49ers are normally a good defensive team, and their backups should prove to be just as valuable in this game. The Raiders have struggled to score, and they are 0-2 in the preseason because of it. If San Francisco can continue to play good defense against the Raiders, they will win.

Las Vegas has said that their expected starters will sit on Friday against the 49ers. They have named Gardner Minshew their starting quarterback, so he is one of their inactive players. Along with Minshew, the Raiders will be without some of their other key position guys. This includes Devonte Adams, some of their offensive line, and defensive starters, as well. As the Raiders look to solidify some roster spots, the 49ers should be able to keep them in check, which would help win the game.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raiders will not be the only ones sitting their starters on Friday. The 49ers will give some of their more important players the day off as they prepare for week one of the NFL season. These players include Nick Bosa, Leonard Floyd, Fred Warner, Christian McCaffery, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. Focusing on the 49ers offense, they will be without some very good playmakers. Their backups are decent, but they do not make the same impact on the field as Samuel, Kittle, and McCaffery. The Raiders should have a decent defensive game because of this.

The 49ers have not scored too many points this preseason. They scored just 16 points in their win while they lost week one to the Tennessee Titans 17-13. The 49ers have clearly struggled to score in the preseason, and that should not change in this game. As mentioned, the 49ers are without their best players offensively, so they should not struggle at all to keep the 49ers in check. If the Raiders can keep the 49ers to under 20 points, they will have no problem covering this spread, and even winning this game.

Final 49ers-Raiders Prediction & Pick

I am fully expecting this game to be lower-scoring. Both the 49ers and Raiders are not scoring too much this preseason, and both teams are sitting their starters. With this being the last week of the preseason, expect more position battles and fewer starters preparing for game one. With that said, the lower-scoring game is going to cater more toward the underdog. I am going to take the Raiders to cover this spread. They might be 0-2 this preseason, but I do think they can keep this game within a touchdown Friday night.

Final 49ers-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Raiders +7.5 (-110)